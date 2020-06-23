Tucson Real Estate: TuSimple building sold to investors

Investors have bought the building occupied by TuSimple, a company that develops the technology for self-driving trucks.
Old Vail Partners LLC purchased the 50,400-square-foot industrial building at 9538 E. Old Vail Road from JAH Tucson LLC for $5 million.
Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, handled the transaction.
TuSimple has occupied the space since 2018.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
• Torino Avenue LLC bought the 120-unit Spanish Trail Suites Apartments at 305 E. Benson Highway from Spanish Trail Suites LLC for $3.7 million. Brian Bowers, of 520 Realty, represented the buyer.
• Visionary Holdings LLC bought 14,000 square feet of office space in the Oracle-Ina Professional Plaza, 7470 N. Oracle Road, from 7470 N Oracle Rd LLC for $2.8 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller and Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.
• BBAM LLC bought the 44-unit Eucalyptus Apartment complex at 3055 N. Tyndall Ave. from 3055 North Tyndall Avenue LLC for $1.93 million. Brian Bowers, with 520 Realty, represented the buyer. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller.
• Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought the 10-unit Calle Arizona Apartments, at 269, 271 and 281 E. Calle Arizona from Interdependent-Tucson-269/271 E. Calle Arizona LLC for $637,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
• FanBound LLC leased 4,803 square feet for its new corporate headquarters at Ina Corporate Park, 3017 W. Ina Road. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction for the landlord.
• Tuk Thai leased 2,498 square feet of restaurant space in Campbell Plaza, 2990 N. Campbell Ave., from DSW JCR Tucson Retail LLC. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.
• AKKA Karate USA leased 1,400 square feet at 9725 N. Thornydale Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com
