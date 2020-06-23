Tucson Real Estate: TuSimple building sold to investors

Investors have bought the building occupied by TuSimple, a company that develops the technology for self-driving trucks.

Old Vail Partners LLC purchased the 50,400-square-foot industrial building at 9538 E. Old Vail Road from JAH Tucson LLC for $5 million.

Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, handled the transaction.

TuSimple has occupied the space since 2018.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

• Torino Avenue LLC bought the 120-unit Spanish Trail Suites Apartments at 305 E. Benson Highway from Spanish Trail Suites LLC for $3.7 million. Brian Bowers, of 520 Realty, represented the buyer.

• Visionary Holdings LLC bought 14,000 square feet of office space in the Oracle-Ina Professional Plaza, 7470 N. Oracle Road, from 7470 N Oracle Rd LLC for $2.8 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller and Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.

• BBAM LLC bought the 44-unit Eucalyptus Apartment complex at 3055 N. Tyndall Ave. from 3055 North Tyndall Avenue LLC for $1.93 million. Brian Bowers, with 520 Realty, represented the buyer. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller.