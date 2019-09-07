Did you know?

Red brick became popular in Tucson neighborhoods such as Armory Park that were built soon after the Southern Pacific Railroad first arrived here in 1880.

The trains brought brick and lumber, making them the popular building materials of the day instead of the Old Pueblo's traditional adobe.

Among the neighborhoods that converges at the Five Points intersection, Barrio Viejo — Tucson's oldest neighborhood — features 1800s adobes that precede the railroad's arrival.

Source: Arizona Daily Star archives