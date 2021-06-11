Tucson solar exec ordered to pay $7.7M in stock-sales fraud

O’Dowd could not be reached for comment.

As part of a settlement, O’Dowd admitted the commission’s findings and agreed to the entry of a consent order, the commission said.

The restitution order applies to O’Dowd and his wife, ABCO and Shorey, but it is unclear whether ABCO has funds to pay the restitution.

In its order, the commission noted that ABCO Energy in its 2019 annual financial report said it had accumulated more than $6.5 million in net losses through the end of 2019, and that “company development activities since inception have been sustained through capital contributions from shareholders.”

O’Dowd has been a principal in ABCO Energy since 2011, regulators said, but he hasn’t been listed as a principal in ABCO’s corporate filings since 2018.

In February 2013, the ACC found that Shorey had engaged in fraudulent securities sales involving a wireless company he headed and ordered Shorey and others involved to halt the sales and pay $130,000 in restitution and a $9,000 fine, according to the commission’s order.

That restitution remains unpaid, the commission said in its recent order.

A month later, the commission found that Shorey and others had fraudulently sold unregistered securities in Westcap Energy Inc. — which regulators say later became ABCO — to 24 foreign investors. The regulators ordered Shorey and Westcap to offer to buy back $388,495 worth of the shares and pay an administrative penalty of $10,000.

