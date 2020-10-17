Tucson Tech: Raytheon glide bomb heads to combat aboard F-15E fighters

StormBreaker features a multimode seeker that can guide the weapon through any dust or adverse weather with imaging infrared, millimeter-wave radar, and semi-active laser guidance, in addition to or with GPS and inertial navigation system guidance.

“The weapon gives airmen a significant advantage — the ability to strike maritime or land-based maneuvering targets at range in adverse weather,” said Cristy Stagg, StormBreaker program director at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, adding that the weapon “has proven itself in many complex test scenarios.”

The StormBreaker program could be worth more than $450 million to Raytheon in the future, based on plans to order more than 17,000 copies of the weapon, at a current unit cost of about $300,000 each, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The development path hasn’t been easy for StormBreaker, which was planned for initial operating capability in August 2019.

Hardware and software problems delayed the program, while unit costs grew significantly, according to a Government Accountability Office report issued in June.

During operational testing in 2018 and 2019, the program completed 56 mission scenarios and reported 11 failures, the GAO found.