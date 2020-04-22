Tucson Tech: UA-focused venture fund invests in aircraft missile-defense startup

A University of Arizona-focused venture capital fund has invested in an optics startup developing laser-based countermeasures to protect military and civilian aircraft from missiles.

UAVenture Capital’s undisclosed investment in CMLaser Technologies Inc. is the fund’s 15th portfolio investment in just over two years.

Based on an invention of longtime UA optics professor Nasser Peyghambarian and patented by the UA, CMLaser Technologies Inc. intends to commercialize laser-based countermeasures capable of detecting and defeating missile attacks.

The size of the UAVenture fund’s investment in CMLaser was not disclosed, but the fund’s investments have averaged about $2 million each, fund co-founder and CEO Fletcher McCusker said.

Perhaps not surprisingly, six of UAVenture Capital’s 15 portfolio companies are based on UA-developed optics technologies, including EARDG Photonics, a company co-founded by Peyghambarian that has developed “augmented reality” eyeglasses that superimposes video on a user’s real-world view.

“We have seen lots of opportunities in optics,” McCusker said, noting that the UA’s Wyant College of Optical Sciences is among the highest rated optics schools in the nation.