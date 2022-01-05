Tucson water-testing firm acquired by unit of French water giant

Sentinel Monitoring Systems, a Tucson-based company that makes systems for monitoring microbial levels in water, has been acquired by a Philadelphia-area company.

Suez - Water Technologies & Solutions, part of a Paris-based water and wastewater services provider known simply as Suez, announced Wednesday that it had completed its acquisition of Sentinel without disclosing terms of the deal.

Suez will retain all nine of Sentinel’s current employees, who will stay in Tucson under Suez - Water Technologies & Solutions’ Analytical Instruments business division, said Geert Verstraeten, general manager of the Analytical Instruments division.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered on South Research Loop on Tucson’s south side, Sentinel makes instruments that can detect microbial activity in water in real-time or near-real-time, for medical and industrial uses.

Suez - Water Technologies, based in the Philadelphia suburb of Trevose, Pennsylvania, plans to fold Sentinel into its existing portfolio of water analytics including an array of water-monitoring products and services for the life-sciences, industrial and environmental markets.