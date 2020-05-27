Tucson's iconic Lerua's Mexican restaurant is returning to Broadway

“Any of these iconic restaurants, we want to find a way to keep them on Broadway,” Rio Nuevo President Fletcher McCusker said. “We’re really pleased.”

Hultquist said he is waiting on permits before he can begin renovating the space, which is nearly 1,500-square-feet bigger than Lerua’s original location at 2005 E. Broadway. He said with the coronavirus pandemic still lingering, he is in no hurry to open the restaurant for dining in.

“We anticipate there will be a light at the end of the tunnel and we will have a sit-down restaurant like we did on Broadway,” he said.

Hultquist has yet to reopen the dining room at Lerua’s sister restaurant, El Torero, 231 E. 26th St. off South Fourth Avenue, even after Gov. Doug Ducey two weeks ago lifted his executive order that limited restaurants to takeout only. Hultquist said his customer base of mostly older, at-risk diners told him they were not ready to return to dining in.

Hultquist has run both Lerua’s and El Torero for nearly two years, taking over for his father, Michael Sr., and uncle Brad Hultquist.

When Lerua’s was forced to close in late January 2019, Hultquist incorporated some of Lerua’s menu items into El Torero, which underwent some renovations in late 2018.