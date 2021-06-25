Tucson's Mister Car Wash shines in debut on NYSE

Tucson-based Mister Car Wash Inc. shone brightly in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, with its stock jumping 35% on its first day of trading.

Company president and CEO John Lai rang the opening NYSE bell at 6:30 a.m. Arizona time. Mister Car Wash stock (MCW) opened at an initial public offering price of $15 per share, then shot up to nearly $22 before closing the day at $20.30, up $5.30 or 35%.

Lai said the company was thrilled with the IPO results and described ringing the NYSE bell flanked by a dozen company colleagues as a “beyond cool, surreal” experience.

“It was a dream come true on many levels and something I’ll never forget,” said Lai, who started with Mister Car Wash in 2002. He credited the company’s employees for its success and recalled how he became teary-eyed at seeing the company’s logo banner behind the NYSE dais.

“We had 13 people up there but I wish we had 6,000,” Lai said, referring to the company’s approximate employee count in the 21 states it serves. “The people on the dais were the least important, starting with me.”