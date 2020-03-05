TuSimple expands self-driving truck pilot with shipper UPS

The expanded partnership with UPS is a vote of confidence for TuSimple as the company works to expand its autonomous capabilities and demonstrate the first driverless operation in 2021, TuSimple Chief Product Officer Chuck Price said.

TuSimple and several development partners have been testing self-driving trucks in Tucson since 2017, with a driver and engineer in the vehicle under current rules governing autonomous trucking.

Last year, the company partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to perform five round trips for a two-week pilot on a route between the postal service’s Phoenix and Dallas distribution centers.

TuSimple said it now has 18 contracted customers and makes about 20 autonomous trips per day.

The company employs about 150 engineers, drivers and other workers at its technology center and terminal on East Old Vail Road and has announced plans to add hundreds of workers over the next few years.

TuSimple’s core technology, which uses advanced camera and image-processing technology, was developed in China, where the company has offices in Beijing and Shanghai.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has raised nearly $300 million from investors that besides UPS include Chinese internet giant Sina Weibo and leading graphics-processor manufacturer Nvidia.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.