SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling,
chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO,
are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Spring 2019 Investor Conference on
Thursday, March 28th at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.
Management will present at 1:30 PM ET on March 28th and host
one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management’s
presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90
days at www.uei.com.
About Universal Electronics
Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal
control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more
information, please visit www.uei.com/about.
