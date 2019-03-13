SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling,

chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO,

are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Spring 2019 Investor Conference on

Thursday, March 28th at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Management will present at 1:30 PM ET on March 28th and host

one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management’s

presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90

days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal

Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal

control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more

information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480-530-3000

Kirsten Chapman,

LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com,

415-433-3777

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles