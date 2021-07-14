Weld North Education Acquires Twig Education, Leading Digital Science Curriculum Company

“Our purpose – to ignite learning breakthroughs – has never been more important as we partner with schools, districts, parents and students to unlock the power of digital solutions to enrich the learning experience,” said Jonathan Grayer, Founder and CEO of Weld North Education, “Twig’s engaging and high-quality digital-first core science curriculum fits perfectly with our other K-12 core offerings in math and English Language Arts – LearnZillion and StudySync – and has an exceptional reputation among educators using the program. By expanding Twig’s footprint across the country, we can inspire more students to understand the world around us and pursue STEM careers.”

Twig is a phenomena-based core science program embracing the investigative, hands-on nature of NGSS, with a focus on storytelling and making science relevant for learners through a multimedia-rich product that is visually appealing. It has been adopted by major school districts, such as Irvine and Garden Grove, California, Beaverton, Oregon, and Oklahoma City.