Zinburger, Blanco among Fox restaurants offering #TakeoutTuesday discounts

We've heard of Taco Tuesday, but Takeout Tuesday? That's a new one.
Apparently it's a thing and it's starting to take hold nationwide — although it's slow to catch on in Tucson.
#TakeoutTuesday started last spring when the country was basically locked down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants were forced to transition to takeout only. In an effort to encourage consumers to support their homegrown restaurants, the restaurants offered discounts and special deals on Tuesdays.
A few Tucson restaurants dipped in and out of the campaign last year, but the only restaurant group we've seen to so far jump on the #TakeoutTuesday train in the new year is Fox Restaurant Concepts. Fox, which started in Tucson and is now based in Scottsdale, is offering 25% off online takeout orders at its Tucson outposts of Culinary Dropout, Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Zinburger and Wildflower American Cuisine.
Here's how it works: Place your online order for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery and use code TUESDAY25 at checkout. The offer is good all day on Tuesdays only, but it's not good for family meals. (Bummer!)
National restaurant organizations have projected that America will lose as many as 25 percent of its locally owned restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Tucson, we've already lost several including downtown's Café Poca Cosa and Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, Bianchi's Italian in Marana, El Indio on the south side and Athens on 4th.
The latest to join that list: Fronimo's Greek Café on East Speedway, which announced on New Year's Day that it was closing Jan. 14 after failing to negotiate a new lease with its landlord. Owner Tracy Fronimakis said she and her husband, George, had tried last summer to work out a deal to get a break on their rent after being forced to do takeout only since March. They also asked their longtime landlord — they've been in the space 25 years — to delay a rent hike when they exercised their final five-year lease agreement this fall until the pandemic was behind us, but the landlord refused, Fronimakis said. (See full story in Wednesday's Arizona Daily Star.)
