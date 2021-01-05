Zinburger, Blanco among Fox restaurants offering #TakeoutTuesday discounts

Here's how it works: Place your online order for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery and use code TUESDAY25 at checkout. The offer is good all day on Tuesdays only, but it's not good for family meals. (Bummer!)

National restaurant organizations have projected that America will lose as many as 25 percent of its locally owned restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Tucson, we've already lost several including downtown's Café Poca Cosa and Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, Bianchi's Italian in Marana, El Indio on the south side and Athens on 4th.

The latest to join that list: Fronimo's Greek Café on East Speedway, which announced on New Year's Day that it was closing Jan. 14 after failing to negotiate a new lease with its landlord. Owner Tracy Fronimakis said she and her husband, George, had tried last summer to work out a deal to get a break on their rent after being forced to do takeout only since March. They also asked their longtime landlord — they've been in the space 25 years — to delay a rent hike when they exercised their final five-year lease agreement this fall until the pandemic was behind us, but the landlord refused, Fronimakis said. (See full story in Wednesday's Arizona Daily Star.)