Outback
Age: 4 years
Story: This gorgeous girl came to us with her siblings when they were found abandoned. They were quite scared and thought they might be left alone again. Through a lot of work, we've shown her that she is safe, loved and precious. She would be a good companion kitty for a quieter home, especially if you have sunny spots, treats, and delicious food! She gets along great with other kitties, and loves catnip too! Come down and meet this adorable girl!
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Kangaroo
Age: 4 years
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Story: This pretty boy came to us with his siblings when they were abandoned. He's sweet, but still wary, expecting us humans to do the work of giving him a reason to trust. And who can blame him, really? He loves treats, would love to sleep in all of your sunny spots, especially if it has a view of birds to ke-ke-ke at! He gets along great with other kitties, and would make a wonderful companion. Come down, see if he isn't worth all the work needed to help him build trust in you.
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Cherry
Age: 3 years
Story: I came to The Animal League as a stray, kittens in tow. The kittens are all squared away, and now I need a safe home. My coat is a solid soft grey, and sometimes it looks like I have a lion’s mane. I’m a petite girl who’s working at being around people. Most often I keep to myself on the floor behind a cat tree or hide in a cubby, but the volunteers are working to make me feel approachable. I think I’ll really blossom in a regular home with someone who has patience. Can that someone be you? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Manny
Age: 6 months
Story: I’m a fun-loving 29-pound Labrador mix with a serious talent for making friends — and an even more serious commitment to cuddling. I’m the kind of guy who believes every day should include some playtime, a few belly rubs, and plenty of quality time with my favorite human. I’m also working hard on my manners! I’m learning important things like “sit,” and because I’m a fast learner, I’m pretty sure I’ll be graduating from Good Boy University in no time! I already have a Master’s degree in the important stuff: being friendly, having fun, and making people smile. I’m ready to trade my shelter kennel for a cozy couch and a family I can call my own. If you’re looking for a sweet, goofy companion who’s ready to learn and loves to snuggle, I think we should meet! Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.