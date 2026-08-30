Prefer us on Google Learn More

Outback

Age: 4 years

Story: This gorgeous girl came to us with her siblings when they were found abandoned. They were quite scared and thought they might be left alone again. Through a lot of work, we've shown her that she is safe, loved and precious. She would be a good companion kitty for a quieter home, especially if you have sunny spots, treats, and delicious food! She gets along great with other kitties, and loves catnip too! Come down and meet this adorable girl!

Fee: $90

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Kangaroo

Age: 4 years

Story: This pretty boy came to us with his siblings when they were abandoned. He's sweet, but still wary, expecting us humans to do the work of giving him a reason to trust. And who can blame him, really? He loves treats, would love to sleep in all of your sunny spots, especially if it has a view of birds to ke-ke-ke at! He gets along great with other kitties, and would make a wonderful companion. Come down, see if he isn't worth all the work needed to help him build trust in you.

Fee: $90

Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter

Cherry

Age: 3 years