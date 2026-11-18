Nova

Story: When our owner hit some hard times and could no longer care for us, my two feline roommates and I came to The Animal League. We are all friendly and must have had a pretty good life until now. We approach newcomers to our room and like the attention, including petting and brushing. I tend to hang out more on the floor under a cat tree, scoping out my new surroundings. Are you ready for some feline companionship? I’m ready for the human kind, with or without my buddies. Please come check me out and give me a new chance for a happy home. Please make an appointment to meet me.

Harvey

Story: Hi, I am one of the famous Halloween pups! I arrived at the shelter with my three brothers just in time for Halloween, and we’ve been stealing hearts ever since. I’m a young Heeler mix with a friendly personality and lots of love to give. I’m still a puppy, so I’m learning all about good manners, discovering the world around me and figuring out how to be the best companion I can be. I may have arrived as a Halloween pup, but I promise I’m the sweetest treat you’ll ever find! I’m looking forward to making memories, sharing lots of love, and going on adventures with my future family. All I need is someone willing to give me a chance to grow, learn, and become their very best friend. I can’t wait to meet you! Please make an appointment to meet me!