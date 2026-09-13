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Fudge

Age: 1 year

Story: Oh, Fudge! I lost my home again! Well, with four other cats, it was a bit crowded. I guess I need to be your ONLY cat. I’m a sweet, friendly boy who runs on high octane (I’ve got lots of energy). I love to play, and I’m not particular about store-bought toys. In fact, I have a thing for toilet paper! Because my fur is long and fluffy, I need to be brushed regularly (which I love). I may even sit in your lap. I’ve shared space with dogs before, but not children. Please come meet me and let’s see if we’re compatible. I’m waiting at The Animal League. Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.

Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Radagast

Age: 4 years