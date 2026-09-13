Fudge
Age: 1 year
Story: Oh, Fudge! I lost my home again! Well, with four other cats, it was a bit crowded. I guess I need to be your ONLY cat. I’m a sweet, friendly boy who runs on high octane (I’ve got lots of energy). I love to play, and I’m not particular about store-bought toys. In fact, I have a thing for toilet paper! Because my fur is long and fluffy, I need to be brushed regularly (which I love). I may even sit in your lap. I’ve shared space with dogs before, but not children. Please come meet me and let’s see if we’re compatible. I’m waiting at The Animal League. Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
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Radagast
Age: 4 years
Story: You don’t have to be a Lord of the Rings fan to appreciate my magic. I’m a smart, loving, well-mannered guy who likes kids, cats, friendly dogs, and pretty much anyone willing to provide belly rubs. I’m crate-trained, great in the car, and an excellent leash walker. I know sit, lay down, and high-five, and I’m happy to learn more — especially if snacks are involved. I’d love an active family, and a playful canine sidekick would be a huge bonus. My dislikes? Fireworks, vacuum cleaners, and apparently dignity, judging by my sleeping positions. I do need a secure yard because I can clear a 4-foot wall. Help me polish my house-training, and I’ll repay you with cuddles, loyalty, and my world-famous belly dance. Please call to arrange a meeting to meet me. I’m kind of a big deal!
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.