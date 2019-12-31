Dec. 21, 1957: Elvis Presley is drafted

Draft Calls Elvis, Studio Worried
HOLLYWOOD, Dec. 20 (AP) ─ Elvis Presley got his "greetings" from Uncle Sam Friday, but his studio said an eight-week deferment will be asked for the rock 'n' roll singer so he can make a movie.
Presley's draft board in Memphis ordered him to report for induction into the armed services Jan. 20.
"I'm kinda proud of it," the singer said in Memphis. "It's a duty I've got to fill and I'm going to do it."
However, Y. Frank Freeman, head of Paramount Pictures, said he will ask the draft board to delay Presley's induction eight weeks. The quiver-lipped singer is scheduled to start filming a picture Jan. 13. The film, "King Creole," formerly was titled "Sing, You Singers."
Freeman said that if the picture is canceled the studio will lose between $300,000 and $350,000 because of various commitments and investments already made.
Tom Parker of Nashville, the singer's manager, said the draft notice would cost Presley half a million dollars in gross income immediately. After that, he said, it would be hard to estimate.
On Jan. 20, Presley will report to his draft board along with others on the list for roll call. After physical examination, they will be sworn in. Then they travel by bus to Fort Chaffee, Ark.
Parker estimated drafting his prize client would cost the government at least half a million dollars in income taxes next year.
"Of course," he added, "that's not as important as having the government treat everybody the same."
The notice came in the usual official envelope containing the usual official message to "Presley, Elvis Aron."
He will spend Christmas home with his parents.