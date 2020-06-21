You are the owner of this article.
Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Kit Kat from The Animal League of Green Valley and Hazel from Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

RAMBO

ID No.: A707627

Age: 4 years

Story: Rambo quickly became a volunteer favorite! This sweet boy arrived at PACC after he was hit by a car. He’s healing well and would love to continue his recovery in a home environment. He walks well on a leash, is potty trained and loves attention.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

DJANGO

ID No.: A707044

Age: 6 years

Story: Django is a handsome, happy meatball who wags his whole body when he’s excited! He’s friendly, easy to leash, has a real zest for life and loves to take a dip in the pool! Django is said to be housebroken, crate trained, and loves car rides!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

.

WILBUR

ID No.: A679220

Age: 5 years

Story: Wilbur is a character, a very funny little guy with a big personality. When he loves you, he loves you big! Wilbur was housebroken in his former home and got along with the resident cats. He was described as a quiet dog who just wants to be with his person.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

.

GINGER

ID No.: A524544

Age: 5 years

Story: Ginger is a loving companion who connects with her people and truly enjoys spending time with them. She’s a regular in the playgroup at PACC, is the life of the party, and gives the best kisses. Ginger knows sit and down, is super sweet and loves to swim in kiddie pools.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

.

BOSTI

ID No.: A704537

Age: 2 years

Story: Bosti enjoys spending quality time with the volunteers at PACC. He looks forward to taking walks around the lake, relaxing in the grass and smelling all the smells. Bosti is a lovely pup who walks well on a leash, loves cooling off in the kiddie pool and he thinks chicken is the best treat ever!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

.

DUNCAN McCLOUD — DSH

ID No.: A708523

Age: 8 years

Story: Duncan McCloud knows it’s not polite to stick his tongue out at people, but we’re giving him a pass since he’s missing most of his teeth. He enjoys spending his days napping, batting around his toys and eating all the tasty tuna he can get — he’ll thank you with his sweet meows!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

STERLING

Age: 4 years

Story: Sterling was a happy cat in a Sahuarita neighborhood with a couple of people feeding him but what he really wants was to come inside and be safe. Eventually, Sterling lost a battle with a bigger cat and received some wounds in that fight. Don’t worry, he is now healed. Sterling is a laid back kitty excited for his forever home. Sterling is FIV positive so he will need to be your only kitty or with another FIV kitty. Maybe you will consider adopting both Cecil and him since they are both FIV positive. They are both microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: For both Sterling and Cecil is $40 or $20 each if adopted separately. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

CECIL

Age: 2 years

Story: Cecil was found wandering the streets and without a home. We think he must have belonged to someone but we don’t know what happened and Cecil just needs to be loved again. Do you have room in your heart for a nice guy like Cecil and his pal Sterling? Maybe you will consider adopting both Cecil and him since they are both FIV positive. They are both microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: For both Sterling and Cecil is $40 or $20 each if adopted separately. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

DOZER

Age: 5 years

Story: Dozer is a happy-go-lucky, 65-pound boy who is always eager to please his humans. He’s leash trained, crate trained and knows all basic commands. He craves an active lifestyle with lots of adventures.

Fee: $85; including neuter, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

