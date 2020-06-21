Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Kit Kat from The Animal League of Green Valley and Hazel from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
RAMBO
ID No.: A707627
Age: 4 years
Story: Rambo quickly became a volunteer favorite! This sweet boy arrived at PACC after he was hit by a car. He’s healing well and would love to continue his recovery in a home environment. He walks well on a leash, is potty trained and loves attention.
DJANGO
ID No.: A707044
Age: 6 years
Story: Django is a handsome, happy meatball who wags his whole body when he’s excited! He’s friendly, easy to leash, has a real zest for life and loves to take a dip in the pool! Django is said to be housebroken, crate trained, and loves car rides!
WILBUR
ID No.: A679220
Age: 5 years
Story: Wilbur is a character, a very funny little guy with a big personality. When he loves you, he loves you big! Wilbur was housebroken in his former home and got along with the resident cats. He was described as a quiet dog who just wants to be with his person.
GINGER
ID No.: A524544
Age: 5 years
Story: Ginger is a loving companion who connects with her people and truly enjoys spending time with them. She’s a regular in the playgroup at PACC, is the life of the party and gives the best kisses. Ginger knows sit and down, is super sweet, and loves to swim in kiddie pools.
BOSTI
ID No.: A704537
Age: 2 years
Story: Bosti enjoys spending quality time with the volunteers at PACC. He looks forward to taking walks around the lake, relaxing in the grass and smelling all the smells. Bosti is a lovely pup who walks well on a leash, loves cooling off in the kiddie pool and he thinks chicken is the best treat ever!
DUNCAN McCLOUD — DSH
ID No.: A708523
Age: 8 years
Story: Duncan McCloud knows it’s not polite to stick his tongue out at people, but we’re giving him a pass since he’s missing most of his teeth. He enjoys spending his days napping, batting around his toys and eating all the tasty tuna he can get — he’ll thank you with his sweet meows!
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
STERLING
Age: 4 years
Story: Sterling was a happy cat in a Sahuarita neighborhood with a couple of people feeding him but what he really wants was to come inside and be safe. Eventually, Sterling lost a battle with a bigger cat and received some wounds in that fight. Don’t worry, he is now healed. Sterling is a laid back kitty excited for his forever home. Sterling is FIV positive so he will need to be your only kitty or with another FIV kitty. Maybe you will consider adopting both Cecil and him since they are both FIV positive. They are both microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: For both Sterling and Cecil is $40 or $20 each if adopted separately. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CECIL
Age: 2 years
Story: Cecil was found wandering the streets and without a home. We think he must have belonged to someone but we don’t know what happened and Cecil just needs to be loved again. Do you have room in your heart for a nice guy like Cecil and his pal Sterling? Maybe you will consider adopting both Cecil and him since they are both FIV positive. They are both microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: For both Sterling and Cecil is $40 or $20 each if adopted separately. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
