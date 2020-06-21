Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Sterling was a happy cat in a Sahuarita neighborhood with a couple of people feeding him but what he really wants was to come inside and be safe. Eventually, Sterling lost a battle with a bigger cat and received some wounds in that fight. Don’t worry, he is now healed. Sterling is a laid back kitty excited for his forever home. Sterling is FIV positive so he will need to be your only kitty or with another FIV kitty. Maybe you will consider adopting both Cecil and him since they are both FIV positive. They are both microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Adoption qualifications required.