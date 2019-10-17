VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Art Exhibit — Tubac, Green Valley, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 26, scavenger hunt with prizes, purchase and decorate your own Javelins and view art by local Tucbac artists. Exhibit showing Oct. 26-March 31. 398-2371. javelinasdetubac.com.
Display of Day of the Dead Altars/Día de los Muertos Ofrendas — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Altars honoring veterans and our ancestors will be on display. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3 and 6-9. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Exhibit Opening Celebration — Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd. "Pahko'ora/Pahko'ola: Mayo and Yaqui Masks from the James S. Griffith Collection." Tour exhibit, Yaqui Pascola dances, make tissue paper flowers, dance to norteño music, talk to artisans, watch demonstrations. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. 626-8381. statemuseum.arizona.edu.
RECEPTIONS
Art Reception: Songs of Life by Jacqueline Chanda — TUS International Arrivals Lounge, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Chanda specializes in original oil paintings that interpret the expressive nature of people, animals and object. 3-4:30 p.m.Oct. 27. Exhibit showing through Dec. 30. 573-8187. flytucson.com
ET CETERA
Sugar Skull Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Design and create sugar skulls in pottery. Price does not include choice of pottery. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $10. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Witches Wine and Paint — Color Me Mine Tucson. Paint for Halloween or Dia de los Muertos. 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
MOCA Tucson's Fall Fundraiser: The 90s Я Dead — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Join us for a trip back to the 90’s with drinks, food, art installations, popups and more. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25. $75. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Family Adventure — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A tour of the Presidio grounds, the Presidio barracks, original foundation wall, the millstone and the mural. A tinsmithing or blacksmithing activity. A story and a coloring activity that encourages children to express what they have learned. The event is included with admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Call to Artist: Holiday Bazaar — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. All mediums, work needs to retail from $1 to $100. Call for more information. Deadline is Oct. 26. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 26. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Exhibit of African Art at FIBERARTS19 — The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. contemporary and traditional art from the cultures and countries of Africa and a gallery of African-inspired works by local artists. Shopping, live demonstrations, door prizes, live music, food trucks, activities for kids and more. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26. 791-7795. fiberarts19thsg.org.
Creative Kid Morning: Pumpkin Painting — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Pumpkin painting for all ages. All materials provided. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. $10. 389-8197.
Bubbles and Boards — AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ Hwy 82, Sonoita. Enjoy the view and paint. Boards begin at $25 and include a cocktail. Reserve and confirm a board. Walk ins welcome. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Park Open Art Exhibit — Viente De Agosto Park, 99 S. Church Ave. Family friendly free event, with lots of community, thought provoking mixed media art, and a heart toward being the solution we want to see in the world. Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. 329-9192. veteranrescuemission.org.
Sugar Skull: A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $14.50-$24.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. Make a piece of art for your home. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $25 includes all materials. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. $30 for two ornaments, $15 each additional ornament; $30 per plate, $30 each additional. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.