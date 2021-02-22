Artist creates bold, bright paintings of Tucson's favorite cactus

Having majored in French and minored in English in college, Myers has been painting for 27 years and is completely self-taught in art.

“My mom could draw and paint — sort of like an amateur artist,” Myers says. “She did it for fun and I started copying her drawings. When they got good enough, she encouraged me (to paint).”

“I grew up in a very small town without an awful lot to do and drawing was my main hobby when I was little, which translated to painting,” says Myers, who moved to Tucson in 2003 when his wife found a job here.

Myers said his mom was a big inspiration to him — until he discovered Vincent van Gogh.

“That was the launch,” he says.

“Even when I was a boy, people would compliment my drawings. It was one of those — one might say a blessing — people giving me encouragement, which gave me courage.”

But Myers says his favorite compliments don't come from artists or art critics — they come from hummingbirds who see the bright colors in his paintings, possibly confusing the art with flowers.