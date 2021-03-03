Haunting play “The Weir” gets COVID-19 treatment on a Tucson stage

The storytelling starts innocently enough — when Jack discovers Finbar has settled Valerie in a house that is said to be haunted with fairies, he tells the story about the night the fairies came knocking on the door.

The men — with the exception of Brendan — each tell stories of hauntings. The tales get darker and darker. Finally, their stories inspire Valerie to tell hers, one so wrenchingly heartbreaking that the men are deeply moved.

Each story reveals the teller and lays bare insecurities, lost love and deep longings.

The Rogue has created a sort of hybrid theater: The actors are masked, the lines recorded and acted out by the appropriate cast member.

The masks are flesh colored and you can see the outline of the lips as the actors mime the lines.

It’s kind of ingenious.

But “The Weir” is an intimate play, and the masks and recorded lines robs the audience of that intimacy. There are some very funny moments in the play, but those, too, were lost. The hybrid approach worked for The Rogue’s “A View From the Bridge,” which opened the 2020-21 season. Not so much “The Weir.”

This is a primo cast directed with finesse by Christopher Johnson. The play, voted among the 100 most significant plays of the 20th Century in a Royal National Theatre (London) poll, is riveting. Would it be too much to ask The Rogue to remount it when the pandemic is behind us?