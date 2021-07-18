Learn the costume-making secrets of Arizona Opera with these workshops

Ever wonder how Arizona Opera creates those elaborate costumes worn by their singers?

Wonder no more.

The opera is sharing some of its costume-making secrets with the public in a series of virtual workshops.

The summer costume shop masterclasses, led by the Arizona Opera Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Artisan Workshop team, will cover four classes beginning July 21. The classes are designed for anyone 13 and older — one is even geared to younger kids — and the cost is $10 to $35 for the classes and $15 to $75 for supplies. You can, of course, buy the supplies on your own.

Here's the lineup:

• Intro to Shibori Dying, a three-hour class led by Arizona Opera’s painter dyer Shelby Joiner. Attendees will learn the Japanese Shibori dying process that involves folding, twisting, banding and tying fabric with indigo dye. (Kinda sounds like tie-dye.) Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

• Fabric Painting a Tote Bag, a two-hour class great for kids 5 and older. Joiner will demonstrate the process of hand painting and spraying a tote bag to create a watercolor technique. 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 23.