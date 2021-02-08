At 10 months old, Tucson's baby elephant is getting etiquette lessons

Training sessions

As for those training sessions, which are voluntary for the elephants and are done through positive reinforcement, Penzi continues to improve. Training sessions allow keepers to evaluate the elephants and ensure they’re healthy.

She’s been coming when her name is called and listens during “target training,” which is an exercise that helps teach the elephants to follow the keepers. She’s also becoming more patient.

Penzi is able to put her trunk back when given a cue, which allows keepers to look at her mouth and tongue. Penzi has also learned to open her mouth when given a cue from keepers.

Penzi’s 1st snow encounter

Just like everyone else in Tucson, the elephants were more than thrilled with Tucson’s recent snow day.

Most of the zoo animals decided to stay in their heated night houses when it began snowing, but the elephant herd decided to stay out and play in the flurries.

“It was really fun to watch how excited they were when it was snowing,” Dodds says. “I related that back to my kids and how excited they were when they saw snow.”