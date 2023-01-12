 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson poet is one of 9 Festival of Books literary award winners

Tucson Festival of Books

More than 100,000 people attended the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books in March.

 James S. Wood

Longtime Tucsonan John Spaulding is one of nine writers named winners of the annual Literary Awards Writing Contest sponsored by the Tucson Festival of Books.

The festival received 621 submissions from across the nation and a number of countries overseas, said Program Manager Meg Files. Submissions were invited in three genres: fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

The top three entrants in each category will receive prize money totaling $5,250 and free scholarships to the festival’s Masters Writing Workshop March 6-7.

Spaulding, a psychologist with Indian Health Services in Tucson for the last 20 years, is a well-known local poet. He received a second-place award for a poem titled “Some Dark Corner.”

Valentina Gnup of Oakland won first place in the poetry competition with “A Fat Encyclopedia of Astounding Mistakes.”

People are also reading…

Jonathan Fink of Pensacola, Florida, was awarded third place with his poem, “Something Useful.” Other contest winners were:

Fiction

  1. “Body Memory” by Kathleen Furin of Philadelphia
  2. “Anchors Aweigh” by Anna Bergquist of Medford, Massachusetts
  3. “Sun Damage” by Thea Chacamaty of Portland, Oregon

Nonfiction

  1. “Sugaring: A Memoir” by Jen Parsons of Telluride, Colorado
  2. “Proxemics” by Jonathan Gleason of Columbus, Ohio
  3. “Malinche’s Legacy” by Marianna Marlowe of Ross, California

The 14th annual Tucson Festival of Books will be held March 4-5 at the University of Arizona.

To learn more about the Tucson Festival of Books, visit tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Richard Thomas in 'To Kill A Mockingbird' coming to Centennial Hall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News