Watch now: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author is coming to Tucson for drive-thru book tour

If you go

What: Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour with Jeff Kinney hosted by Mostly Books

When: March 26 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Where: Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway Blvd.

How it works: Families drive through spooky settings and follow beloved characters Rowley and Greg as they explore Snake Road and encounter spiders, zombies, and bats along the way. At the end of the journey, author Jeff Kinney delivers a signed copy of "Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories." Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars with spooky or Wimpy Kid decor for a chance to win a boxed set of "Awesome Friendly" books.

Cost: $16.29 per car, plus $2.78 fee, gets you admission and a signed book. Books brought from an outside location will not be signed at this event.

Note: This is a socially distanced event. Participants must stay in their vehicles and those 2 years old and up must wear masks if car windows are down.

More info and tickets: mostlybooksaz.com