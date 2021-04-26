Bottoms up: Creative Tucson bars call the shots

If your arm is sore and covered in a flesh-colored Band-Aid, congratulations! You have likely received one or both vaccination shots meant to protect you from the coronavirus.

Now is the time to explore your options for a third shot. The kind served in tiny glasses meant to celebrate the good times we’ll all be having once this COVID-19 nightmare is over.

Whether you are looking for new and original flavors or lean more toward the traditional melon ball shots of your youth, Tucson’s bars and restaurants are ready to serve.

Here are some of the city’s more creative establishments.

HighWire Lounge

14 S. Arizona Ave., highwiretucson.com

When HighWire Lounge opened its doors in 2015, during the emergence of the craft cocktail renaissance in downtown Tucson, it brought to the table drinks that were just as fun to watch as they were to taste.

Through the practice of molecular mixology, prickly pear margaritas were served with spherified tequila droplets that popped against the tongue, and vodka martinis took on brilliant hues when nostalgic treats like Pop Rocks and cotton candy were added to the glass.