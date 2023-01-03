Buy old stuff in the new year at Tucson's vintage markets

Now that you've gotten all of the holiday shopping out of the way, there is no better time to treat yourself to something old than in the new year.

Tucson is right in the middle of its antique fair season, and two of those fairs, take place each second Sunday of the month through May. As an added bonus, both fairs are free.

The Mercado Flea is located amid the shops and restaurants of the Mercado District, off of Congress Street, just west of Interstate 10.

Dealers line the sidewalks across from the Mercado San Augustín, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, and surrounding the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, selling all manner of vintage and antique items, from tin toys made in Japan to Victorian-era trade cards.

After you finish perusing the goods, stop into Westbound for a pint or grab an avocado burrito at Seis Kitchen. The options are plentiful between the Annex and Mercado. And downtown, with all of its restaurants and bars, is right up the street.

The fun runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Visit mercadodistrict.com for more information.

When you are finished at the Mercado, head north about 10 minutes on Interstate 10 to the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, for the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market.

This monthly event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the old Sears parking lot on the mall's west end, features row and row of vendors. Pick up a midcentury modern lamp, a quack medicine device, linen postcards, porcelain gas signs and a bag of clay marbles all in one visit.

Follow that market at facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket.