Arizona Arts Live performance starts with a phone call, then turns into an experience

“We all are sort of primed to think of one another as threats" due to the pandemic, Browde said. "You want to keep your distance and you don't want to get sick. The piece for us is to practice this co-reliance on one another. It's an existential moment. How do we make work that is possible in this time that isn’t just showing a film in this moment? The other thing that we found is that it's a great time for audiences also. We have to be willing to experiment and experience new things.”

"A Thousand Ways" starts with "A Phone Call," which l is just that: Two people on opposite ends of a call follow prompts that lead them into a conversation that will paint a portrait of one another without ever revealing your identity.

As the participants follow the prompts, “the person on the other line comes into focus for you,” Browde said. "They become the performer for you. You are their audience, and they are yours."

The Obie Award-winning 600 Highwaymen launched "A Thousand Ways" last summer in Germany. It's now being played out in a few American cities, where Browde said the response from participants has been encouraging.