Bumsted's is reopening in Tucson with a karaoke twist

A North Fourth Avenue favorite from days gone by will soon be back in business less than a mile from its old location.

Barbara and Scot Shuman, who owned the sandwich shop Bumsted’s for 13 years on Fourth, have taken over the Royal Sun Restaurant and Lounge, 1003 N. Stone Ave., and are making it their own in collaboration with local business owner Tony Diaz and his karaoke company Ynot Entertainment. Dubbed Bumsted’s at Wonderwall, the restaurant will offer the same menu as it did in its old spot — large sandwiches, burgers and salads with funny names like the Sloppy Kiss (chicken Parmesan) and the Rock Star Mullet Burger.

The bar in back will feature live karaoke every night of the week, with a full stage and built-in sound and lighting.

Diaz said in addition to traditional karaoke, he will take some nights to the next level, introducing ideas like live band karaoke and karaoke speed dating.

Diaz knows his business. He started Ynot 16 years ago. Before the pandemic, his hosts were operating in 43 bars and restaurants throughout the Tucson area.

Each year, Diaz takes a trip to cities around the world to see how they run their karaoke operations.