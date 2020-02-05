Celebrate Arizona Beer Week at these Tucson spots

Starting Thursday, Feb. 6, beer enthusiasts across the state will rejoice in their love for a good brew.
Arizona Beer Week — which is actually longer than a week, ending Feb. 16 — is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
The week of beer appreciation includes more than 200 events across the state, including the flagship event, the Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Phoenix. More than 30 festivities will take over Tucson bars and breweries.
Here are some local highlights. Find the full list of events at arizonabeerweek.com.
1912 BREWING CO., facebook.com/1912brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.If an event surrounded by only beer isn’t enough to entice you, add some bacon into the mix. On Feb. 7, 1912 Brewing Co. will offer three different kinds of beer, paired with bacon.
The brewery will also host a Wednesday, Feb. 12, four-course dinner with The Parish that includes barbecue shrimp and a white cheddar grits tamale, in addition to beer pairings.
On the last day of beer week, 1912 will serve bottomless micheladas. Plus, Daniela’s Cooking will be at the brewery to serve bottomless bowls of pozole and menudo.
CROOKED TOOTH BREWING CO., facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing, 228 E. Sixth St.Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting several events during Arizona Beer Week, from a painting party with the Tipsy Picassos on Sunday, Feb. 9, to an in-depth tour of the brew house, with a flight of beers, on Monday, Feb. 10.
On Valentine’s Day, Crooked Tooth will serve a four-course vegan dinner with beer pairings. Food will be served from Geronimo’s Revenge and includes roasted portabella mushroom Benedict and chicken fried cauliflower.
GO FOR A BEER CRAWL, tucsoncraftbeercrawl.comIf you’re hoping to take your love for beer to the next level, a beer crawl is a worthy option.
After purchasing your ticket, here’s how it works: On Feb. 15, the day of the crawl, hit the check-in spot to get a wristband, a commemorative tasting glass and a map of the participating brewers. From there, get to drinkin’.
Tickets are $40 and include 30 2-ounce drink samples. Alternatively, VIP tickets are $70 and get you 40 2-ounce drink samples and a free burrito at the pre-party held at Illegal Pete’s.
Tickets are also available for designated drivers at $8, though no drink samples will be given.
Participating breweries include Dragoon Brewing Co., Dillinger Brewing Co., Sentinel Peak Brewing Company and dozens more.
A portion of the proceeds from the beer crawl will benefit Watershed Management Group, Arizona Craft Brewers Guild and the Rialto Theatre.
PUEBLO VIDA BREWING CO., pueblovidabrewing.com, 115 E. BroadwayAmong Pueblo Vida’s beer week festivities: The Friday, Feb. 7, release of a double IPA in collaboration with Phoenix’s Wren House Brewing Company and a trucker hat painting class on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Come Monday, Feb. 10, Anello Pizzeria and Pueblo Vida will team up to present two beer dinners. And on Feb. 14, folks can celebrate Valentine’s Day and Arizona Beer Week simultaneously with Pueblo Vida’s beer and bonbons from Monsoon Chocolate.
WALK A BEER MILE, thetapandbottle.com, 267 S. Avenida del ConventoHosted by Tap & Bottle and Westbound, the fourth annual beer mile — which includes four quarter-mile laps and four beers — will take place on Feb. 16.
Whether you’re in it to compete or just to have fun, tickets are priced at $20. In addition to the beer and entry to the race, tickets also get you into the after party, which includes a DJ, food trucks and a bloody mary bar.
The race kicks off at 11 a.m. at Westbound.
Tap & Bottle is also hosting other events during Arizona beer week, such as a Tuesday, Feb. 11, dinner with Boca Tacos y Tequila.
