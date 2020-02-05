Celebrate Arizona Beer Week at these Tucson spots

Starting Thursday, Feb. 6, beer enthusiasts across the state will rejoice in their love for a good brew.

Arizona Beer Week — which is actually longer than a week, ending Feb. 16 — is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The week of beer appreciation includes more than 200 events across the state, including the flagship event, the Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Phoenix. More than 30 festivities will take over Tucson bars and breweries.

Here are some local highlights. Find the full list of events at arizonabeerweek.com.

1912 BREWING CO., facebook.com/1912brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.If an event surrounded by only beer isn’t enough to entice you, add some bacon into the mix. On Feb. 7, 1912 Brewing Co. will offer three different kinds of beer, paired with bacon.

The brewery will also host a Wednesday, Feb. 12, four-course dinner with The Parish that includes barbecue shrimp and a white cheddar grits tamale, in addition to beer pairings.

On the last day of beer week, 1912 will serve bottomless micheladas. Plus, Daniela’s Cooking will be at the brewery to serve bottomless bowls of pozole and menudo.