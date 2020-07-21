Coronavirus takes down 2020 Tucson Comic-Con

The topic of the coronavirus was brought up in conversation at a Tucson Comic-Con planning meeting as early as January.

At the time, the disease that has so far killed more than 140,000 people in the United States, was spreading like wildfire through China but had not yet made it to U.S. shores.

The team discussed the possibility of COVID-19 disrupting the event, but November was a long way off, convention creator Mike Olivares said.

“I didn’t see the convention not happening,” Olivares said. “If coronavirus happened here, I thought things would probably be under control by November.”

As the months passed, and COVID-19 continued to spread, the idea of holding an event like Tucson Comic-Con, which brings in up to 400 vendors and exhibitors and more than 10,000 guests from across Arizona, became less and less plausible.

On July 8, a post on the Tucson Comic-Con Facebook page declared the event would be canceled this year. It referred to Arizona’s spike in cases, making it one of the hottest spots in the country for COVID-19, as one of the reasons.