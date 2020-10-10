 Skip to main content
Girls Chorus seeks Tucson boys, girls to participate in virtual choir festival

Tucson Girls Chorus is assembling a festival choir for its Southern AZ Virtual Choir Festival. The mixed-voice ensemble is open to students from second through 12th grades from schools throughout the greater Tucson area. 

 Courtesy Tucson Girls Chorus

The Tucson Girls Chorus is hosting a virtual choir festival that will involve dozens if not hundreds of kids from second through 12th grade from the greater Tucson area.

The Southern AZ Virtual Choir Festival, under the direction of Girls Chorus Executive Director Marcela Molina, is accepting applications from boys and girls who attend schools in Tucson, Sahuarita, Marana and Oro Valley to participate. Registration is open until April and virtual rehearsals will be ongoing through the spring, when the Girls Chorus will premiere a video of the festival choir singing a new choral work composed to for virtual choir.

The festival "is really a tool of connectivity and healing," Molina said. "It is for people to sing about hard things, how we can overcome challenges through music.”

Initially, the festival video was to premiere in late November, but after talking to choir teachers at area schools the chorus pushed the project back to the spring. The group will perform "Begin," a new work written for virtual choir.

Molina said the festival is open to boys and girls and there is no limit to the number of vocalists they will admit.

"The more the merrier," she said. “As many as want to sing. That’s the beauty of a virtual choir.”

The festival takes the place of the Girls Chorus's children's music festival held in the fall and its young women's festival that it normally holds in the spring. Both events are on hold in response to COVID-19, which has limited the girls chorus's in-person rehearsals.

Last spring, Tucson Girls Chorus hosted its annual concert online, which Molina said was a bit of a primer for the bigger festival concert they will make next spring. That performance will come from dozens of videos submitted by festival choir members singing their parts. Girls Chorus officials will then edit those videos into a single performance, which will premiere in May.  

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Southern AZ Virtual Choir Festival

What: A virtual choir for boys and girls in second through 12th grades who live in the greater Tucson area.

Sponsored by: Tucson Girls Chorus

When: Registration is open now through early April at tucsongirlschorus.org

Cost: $15 for non-Title One schools; $5 for Title One schools and the fee includes score and audio part tracks to the work, titled "Begin," as well as teaching videos to help students learn the music.

Rehearsals: Voluntary virtual rehearsals will be announced

