Girls Chorus seeks Tucson boys, girls to participate in virtual choir festival

The Tucson Girls Chorus is hosting a virtual choir festival that will involve dozens if not hundreds of kids from second through 12th grade from the greater Tucson area.

The Southern AZ Virtual Choir Festival, under the direction of Girls Chorus Executive Director Marcela Molina, is accepting applications from boys and girls who attend schools in Tucson, Sahuarita, Marana and Oro Valley to participate. Registration is open until April and virtual rehearsals will be ongoing through the spring, when the Girls Chorus will premiere a video of the festival choir singing a new choral work composed to for virtual choir.

The festival "is really a tool of connectivity and healing," Molina said. "It is for people to sing about hard things, how we can overcome challenges through music.”

Initially, the festival video was to premiere in late November, but after talking to choir teachers at area schools the chorus pushed the project back to the spring. The group will perform "Begin," a new work written for virtual choir.

Molina said the festival is open to boys and girls and there is no limit to the number of vocalists they will admit.