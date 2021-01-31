Harp-double-bass duo releases debut CD recorded in Tucson

Ashe, who lives and teaches in Chicago, and Alejo recorded the album in Tucson before the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo, whose name is a nod to their shared Midwest roots, scheduled performances and masterclasses around Ashe's Tucson visits, Alejo said.

"For Claire & Philip" is a project that comes 15 years after they met as graduate students at Yale University.

While most of their Yale classmates struck out on New York City music careers, Ashe and Alejo yearned for wide open spaces like they had growing up.

"We wanted to forge a different musical path than our other classmates," he said.

But double-bass and harp duos were pretty rare, and the repertoire was even more scarce. To raise money for the commissions, the pair applied for grants including with the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the American Harp Society and the city of Urbana, Illinois, not far from where Ashe lives. They also got support from family and friends.