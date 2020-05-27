Meet your makers: Tucson woman makes soap and pottery inspired by nature and community

“I started Spring + Vine when moving here because that’s how the world unfolded for me and I had the time to start building this business,” she says, adding that she had her own soap business in Canada.

She’s also been able to make many trips to the Tucson Clay Co-op, learning everything there is to know about pottery.

“I was having so much fun with it and I thought, ‘I’m making my soap anyway,’ so now I’ve just expanded,” Ambrosio says of the recent addition of pottery to Spring + Vine’s product list.

Eventually, Ambrosio hopes to intertwine Spring + Vine with her love of helping children. Beyond crafting soaps and pottery, she’s also a yoga instructor and recently started a youth mentorship.

Whether it’s with soap or pottery classes or something else, Ambrosio says she hopes the “two worlds can collide somehow.”

One connection Ambrosio has made toward that goal is with the nonprofit Youth On Their Own.

For every soap purchase, Ambrosio donates a smaller piece of soap — shaped as a heart and packaged with words of affirmation — to either the youth organization or Banner Health Foundation.