New restaurant brings poke back to Tucson's east side

East-side poke fans still mourning the loss of Hoki Poki on East Grant Road now have another spot to get their ahi tuna fix.

Pure Poke and Prep opens Thursday, Sept. 3, at the same location, 6501 E. Grant Road, just north of the North Kolb Road/East Tanque Verde Road intersection.

Owner Greystone LaPoint said the restaurant will focus on quality ingredients with an emphasis on traditional Hawaiian poke methods.

LaPoint is originally from Ohio. He discovered poke while working an extended catering gig in Oahu about six years ago.

New to Hawaii, LaPoint consulted his co-workers on local spots where they liked to eat and they pointed him to Kahuku Superette, a convenience market on the north end of the island.

“I walked in and there was a small, older Hawaiian lady with a giant hunk of fresh-caught tuna on a cutting board,” he said. “I fell in love with it. From there, I spent time driving laps around the island trying all the different poke places.”

Pure Poke and Prep will serve poke two different ways, LaPoint said.