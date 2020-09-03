 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rusty treasures: Two big antique fairs reopen in Tucson this Sunday

Rusty treasures: Two big antique fairs reopen in Tucson this Sunday

The First Sunday Antique and Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch is returning Sunday, Sept. 6, after taking the summer off due to COVID-19 concerns. 

 Gerald M. Gay / Arizona Daily Star

Thousands of pieces from the past, including midcentury furniture, antique bottles, vintage toys and century-old photographs, will be available at two vintage and antique fairs relaunching this Sunday, Sept. 6, on Tucson’s east side.

Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, is restarting its First Sunday Antique and Vintage Fair after taking the summer off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dealers will be set up across the sprawling property from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (facebook.com/MedellaFairs).

Eight minutes away, the Eastside Vintage Market will also be taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target at 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail. (facebook.com/eastsidevintagemarket).

If you can’t make either fair this weekend, wait for the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the Lowe’s parking lot at 4075 W. Ina Road. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket)

All three fairs are outdoors and free to attend.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News