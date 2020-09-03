Rusty treasures: Two big antique fairs reopen in Tucson this Sunday

Thousands of pieces from the past, including midcentury furniture, antique bottles, vintage toys and century-old photographs, will be available at two vintage and antique fairs relaunching this Sunday, Sept. 6, on Tucson’s east side.

Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, is restarting its First Sunday Antique and Vintage Fair after taking the summer off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dealers will be set up across the sprawling property from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (facebook.com/MedellaFairs).

Eight minutes away, the Eastside Vintage Market will also be taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target at 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail. (facebook.com/eastsidevintagemarket).

If you can’t make either fair this weekend, wait for the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the Lowe’s parking lot at 4075 W. Ina Road. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket)

All three fairs are outdoors and free to attend.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.