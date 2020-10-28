This Tucson artist makes purses out of cowboy boots

Around Christmastime more than a decade ago, Tucsonan Shari Jenkins found herself in a Joann Fabrics and Crafts store searching for felt to make holiday stockings for her family.

“When I went to get the felt, I saw this woman with this boot purse on her shoulder,” she said. “It didn’t have a long strap, but I said, ‘I can do that.’”

Jenkins cut up a pair of her own boots and turned it into a purse — and sometime around 2007, Custom Boot Purses by Shari was born.

Jenkins now hand-makes crossbody boot bags from cowboy boots, selling them in Tucson and through an international website in London. Crossbody bags have a long strap, allowing people to drape the bag across their body.

“They fit Tucson. It fits well,” Jenkins said about the choice to use cowboy boots specifically. Plus, she likes the designs printed or embroidered on them.

Not having the time to scavenge through items at thrift shops, Jenkins finds a lot of the boots she crafts with on eBay. She said the site allows her to examine them and determine what kind of condition they’re in prior to purchasing. She also searches for specific brands and colors.

The bags feature a braided bolo strap, plus added decorations such as tassels.