True Concord's 'bubble' season kicks off with Brahms's comforting Requiem

The opening concert sets the tone of comfort and consolation that Holtan says he hopes will ease the angst many are feeling as the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 220,000 lives in the U.S., including over 5,800 in Arizona.

Brahms Requiem, while quoting biblical texts, does not take the fire and brimstone approach of the Verdi and Mozart requiems.

“This is a requiem of consolation and comfort for the living,” said Holtan, whose Grammy-nominated ensemble performed the work with a full orchestra in 2012. “It just seems to me that in this year, 2020, there has been so much grief and angst not just because of the pandemic — just the strife and the injustice and the turmoil that our country and the world has experienced. This is the way we wanted to set the tone for True Concord’s fall season, words of consolation, calm and peace and comfort for all that are suffering and grieving and have gone through the wringer of 2020.”

True Concord is following the London version of the Requiem, which Brahms arranged for piano four hands instead of full orchestra. That version premiered in a private house concert in London three years after Brahms finished the requiem in 1868.