"We were told that we needed to review ARS 13-2917 A1 Public Nuisance, regarding YouTube streamers near the Nancy Gutherie residence. I was told Criminal Investigative Division and the Sheriff's Department legal advisor had been consulted regarding the use of that statute," Deputy Scott Woodworth wrote.

In Arizona, an action becomes a public nuisance — and therefore a crime — when it becomes "injurious to health, indecent, offensive to the senses or an obstruction to the free use of property that interferes with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property ..." The nuisance is supposed to be felt by an entire community.

The deputies then cited Bradshaw and Enderle. The reports note that Bradshaw reacted in confusion; he said deputies had told him just hours earlier that he was OK to film where he was.

Woodworth appeared to question the use of the public nuisance law. In his incident report, he wrote, "I then issued Mr. Enderle his citation explaining that despite my thinking he hadn't done anything wrong, I had been ordered to do so."

On June 11, records show the department got at least five complaints about Zabel's live stream — including one from Savannah Guthrie.

"Ms. Guthrie was extremely upset that Mr. Zabel was back in front of her mother's residence. Over the last couple of months she has expressed to me her displeasure about what has been going on with these vloggers and has on multiple occasions told me that she fears for her and her family's safety with some of the actions that they have been taking," Sgt. David Stivers wrote.