Tucson-area artist worked with paint-by-number company, now paints daily

“We would go over the subject matter — horses, a winter scene, something like that,” Wahl says. “We’d have a meeting with the owners and we would decide what we wanted to put into the next kit and how big and how many colors.”

When he was happy with a painting, he’d then section it out by color, giving each color a number so a colorless copy could be sold to customers to paint on their own.

After more than 20 years of working with paint-by-number designs, Wahl retired at age 49 and did some golfing, teaching and traveling — of course, painting along the way. He eventually settled in Southern Arizona, where he currently resides.

Now, Wahl paints every day. His portfolio includes lots of outdoor scenes from iconic spots such as the Grand Canyon and spots in Canada. He’s also painted street scenes, such as images of Tucson’s historic barrios.

And he paints so much that sometimes he doesn’t even finish a painting before starting a new one.

“I go through three, four, five stages of the painting and I’ll be working on three, four, five, six paintings at the same time,” he says. “Every once in a while, I’ll go back and find paintings I put up and forgot about.”

Find the art Contact Jack Wahl at 906-1633 or jswahltaz@aol.com

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

