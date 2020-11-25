 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson musicians give thanks for outdoor concert opportunities

Tucson musicians give thanks for outdoor concert opportunities

With Thanksgiving upon us, it’s time to consider what we are thankful for even in light of the tumultuous year that is 2020.

One thing Tucsonans can add to their grateful lists: living in a city where outdoor events are possible this time of year.

The MSA Annex is hosting “Give Thanks for Music,” a weekend of concerts at the west-side shopping center’s outdoor stage featuring Amor Deluxe, fronted by Naim Amor and Katie Haverly, on Friday, Nov. 27, and Mamma Coal and Freddy Parish on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“This is a super-cozy way to enjoy live music,” said Kira Dixon-Weinstein, the executive director of the annex’s parent Mercado District and the concert’s organizer.

Socially distanced seating will be arranged in two- and four-seat clusters with 12 feet in between. Drinks can be consumed only while seated, and masks must be worn at all other times.

“(We’re) getting back to living with the virus. Wear your mask, be smart, don’t crowd, and let’s try to do it,” Dixon-Weinstein said. “It won’t have that same feeling of being in a crowd listening to live music. It’s an experiment for all of us, learning to enjoy the world without that festive nature in it.”

Dixon-Weinstein curated concerts that pair what she described as the “lovely French pop vibe” of Naim Amor with Katie Haverly, Tucson’s answer to Joni Mitchell, on Friday, and foot-stompin’ old country and honky tonk on Saturday with the bluesy Mamma Coal teaming up with the neo-trad country of Freddy Parish. The combined six-member band will feature fiddle, dobro, banjo and pedal steel, with Alvin Blaine on pedal steel and banjo; Matt Rolland on fiddle and violin; Thoger Lund on bass; and Fred Hayes on drums.

“(They will be) very lovely evenings to sit outside and listen to those beautiful sounds,” Dixon-Weinstein said.

Sunday Joyahnah Holland is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Star.

If you go

What: "Give Thanks for Music" Live @ the Annex series

Presented by: Mercado District, owners of the Mercado San Agustin and MSA Annex

Who and when: Katie Haverly and Amor Deluxe with Naim Amor at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; Mamma Coal and Freddy Parish at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, next door to the Mercado San Agustin.

Cost: Tickets come in twos — $24 and $34 — or fours —  $48 and $68. Purchase at tucne.ws/msagt.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News