Tucson native Pablo Francisco returns for long-awaited homecoming show

For the uninitiated, Francisco started his comedy career at 19 at Tempe's Improv Theater after a couple of years doing open mic nights at Tucson clubs including Laffs Comedy Caffe. Because he was underage, he sometimes used a fake ID to get in and hone his impersonations and punchlines, many of them centered on his family and observations of life around him.

But he is best known for his impersonation of "the Voice of God" Don LaFontaine, the gravelly-voiced voice actor famous for his movie previews and endless voice-over work on TV and in movies.

Years before LaFontaine died in 2008, Francisco met him on the set of comedian Frank Caliendo's short-lived TBS show "Frank TV." Caliendo and Francisco were castmates of "MADtv" that ran 15 seasons on Fox.

During a break in filming, LaFontaine invited Francisco to his home and told him "You have a better voice than I do."

And that voice had taken Francisco around the world including to sold-out shows in Australia, which featured Francisco in the 2017 ad campaign for the Subaru XV line. The commercials show a driver get into a Subaru and as he puts the key in the ignition, Francisco's movie preview voice begins: “An ordinary guy, in a world where space is not what it seems."