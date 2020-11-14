Tucson natives finding success in LA music scene

That success has included Rodriguez’s first-ever Billboard No. 1 certification last summer for his work producing Trevor Daniel’s single “Falling,” which topped the charts in June. He also was part of the team at LA’s star-making Chalice Studios that produced Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” that was nominated for a Grammy.

Rodriguez worked for Chalice for four years until COVID-19 shut down studios and venues last spring.

When Chalice regrouped this fall, the studio didn’t have enough work to keep Rodriguez full-time, so he shifted gears and turned his focus to freelance producing as well as projects with his and Rice’s Jordan River.

Rodriguez and Rice grew up on Tucson’s southwest side and met at Valencia Middle School when Rice was in eighth grade and Rodriguez was in seventh. They struck up a friendship over their shared loved of University of Arizona basketball that continued at Pueblo High School, Rice said.

At Pueblo, both boys migrated to the school’s student-run TV and radio stations, getting valuable experience on the production end. Both determined they were going to pursue music as a career, although Rice admits that he had a backup plan: “If music wasn’t going to work out, it was social work or counseling,” he said.