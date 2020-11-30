Tucson rap trio adds strong political edge to latest songs

Grijalva and Eduardo Zuniga (OddBall aka Yung OB) recorded the song, which they released last month on all the major streaming platforms. The third member of the group, 3DWon (Luis Vasquez), was not part of the song, although the pair give him a shoutout, Grijalva said.

Grijalva, 29, said “Visionary” is the trio’s way of expressing all the angst they had been feeling from the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests and political and social unrest.

“We are trying to show them another side of who we are as artists, trying to create art through our music,” said the father of three who grew up on Tucson’s south side and graduated from Cholla High School before serving six years in the Army.

Grijalva has known Zuniga since the pair were introduced by a mutual friend in high school. Even though they went to different schools — Zuniga graduated from Pueblo High School — they spent considerable time together pursuing music.

Grijalva met Vasquez several years later when they were both working at a Tucson call center. During orientation, they were each asked to tell their coworkers something about themselves, and both men said they were rappers. From then on, the pair were bonded through their art.