Tucson's baby elephant is learning to use her trunk, bonding with Nandi

And Penzi is fast — but “not quite as coordinated as she is fast,” Dodds says. “She’s running as quickly as she can, but if there’s a little piece of grass or any deviation on the ground, she’ll stumble through it. She’s having a lot of experience with how to fall and not injure herself.”

Penzi doesn’t quite know her name yet, but she can recognize when keepers call the herd.

She’s also been able to identify other members of the herd — sometimes searching out brother Sundzu or dad Mabu. The zoo’s habitat is also home to aunt Lungile.

“It’s been really neat to see them all learn to interact with each other,” Dodds says.

SISTERLY LOVE

“She’s closest with Nandi and Nandi is closest with her,” Dodds says of Penzi and her 5-year-old sister, who was the first elephant born in Arizona.

If Penzi goes into the yard of the habitat before Nandi does, Nandi will softly vocalize — trying to figure out where Penzi went, Dodds says. When Nandi finds her, she’ll examine her baby sister and make sure she’s all right.

When remembering back to what Nandi was like at a month old, keepers are seeing many differences.