Tucson's baby elephant is learning to use her trunk, bonding with Nandi

Since she was born on April 6, Reid Park Zoo’s 360-pound bundle of joy has started to use her trunk, bonded with sister Nandi and shown high levels of energy.
The zoo’s elephant calf, Mapenzi — Penzi for short — turned a month old last week. The Star will be documenting Penzi’s milestones each month until she’s 1 year old.
ELECTRIC PERSONALITY
“She goes about her day with a lot of enthusiasm,” elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds says.
Penzi showed high levels of energy when she was only a couple weeks old, but now it’s “off the charts,” Dodds says.
THINGS SHE’S LEARNED
“She’s starting to use her trunk much more accurately,” Dodds says, adding that the elephant team thought it would take another month for her to do so.
Penzi is beginning to use her trunk to get her own water and pick up things like grass or hay. Nursing is still Penzi’s No. 1 source of nutrition, however.
As temperatures soar in Tucson, Penzi is learning to cool herself down in the mud wallows. Though she hasn’t fully committed yet, she likes to sit on the edge of the mud. A couple times a day, a keeper will turn on a hose to create tinier mud puddles for Penzi to roll around in.
And Penzi is fast — but “not quite as coordinated as she is fast,” Dodds says. “She’s running as quickly as she can, but if there’s a little piece of grass or any deviation on the ground, she’ll stumble through it. She’s having a lot of experience with how to fall and not injure herself.”
Penzi doesn’t quite know her name yet, but she can recognize when keepers call the herd.
She’s also been able to identify other members of the herd — sometimes searching out brother Sundzu or dad Mabu. The zoo’s habitat is also home to aunt Lungile.
“It’s been really neat to see them all learn to interact with each other,” Dodds says.
SISTERLY LOVE
“She’s closest with Nandi and Nandi is closest with her,” Dodds says of Penzi and her 5-year-old sister, who was the first elephant born in Arizona.
If Penzi goes into the yard of the habitat before Nandi does, Nandi will softly vocalize — trying to figure out where Penzi went, Dodds says. When Nandi finds her, she’ll examine her baby sister and make sure she’s all right.
When remembering back to what Nandi was like at a month old, keepers are seeing many differences.
Penzi’s energy is higher and she’s been more advanced with her trunk and body movements, but she’s also been cautious. Nandi, on the other hand, had a stronger personality and was more adventurous. Nandi wasn’t afraid of those mud wallows, for example.
The zoo is currently closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Dodds says she’s excited for the community to see Penzi in person.
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!