Wanna up your taco game? Tucson taco restaurants have some ideas

To prepare the cilantro sauce, finely chop cilantro and transfer to a bowl with scallions, chile pepper and a squirt or two from half a lemon. Top your tortilla with the jackfruit carnitas and cilantro sauce.

El Torero

231 E. 26th St., eltorerotucson.com

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays

About El Torero: Brothers Mike and Brad Hultquist co-own the family’s longtime South Fourth Avenue restaurant, drawing on the recipes of their Aunt Adelina Borgaro, who opened El Torero in 1956. Mike Hultquist emphasized that the popular Old School Patty Taco is not a really big secret; families and restaurants have been making a version of the taco for a very long time in Tucson. But is a fan favorite at El Torero.

“People love them,” he said.

Be warned, Hultquist said: “If you’re frying something, it’s a painful process.”

Another word of caution: The meat can sometimes spill out of the tortilla, which could result in hot grease spitting from the pan. For first-timers, Hultquist recommends overcooking the patty versus undercooking it. Once the taco is fried, let it drain on paper to release the excess grease and to let the tortillas set. The tortillas may break if you try to open the taco right away to add toppings including shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato sauce and Cotija Mexican cheese.

Yasmin Acosta is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Star.