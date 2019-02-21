COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. March 2. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. March 8. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Mike James in Comedy Experiment- 2 Man Improv Show - Stand-up and More — Coyote Trail Stage, 8000 N. Silverbell Road. 7:30-9 p.m. March 8. $10 per person; $30 per family. 428-2144. maranalaughs.com.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. March 4. Through June 10. $38.95, includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Discussion led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Monthly topic: Donald Justice, "One of 20th Century America's most quietly influential poets." For teens and adults. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 594-5580.
Writers Read — Brewd, 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Local Tucson authors read their works. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 623-2336.
THEATER
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
A Conversation With Edith Head by Paddy Calistro and Susan Claassen — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. It is a feast of delicious behind-the-scenes stories about Hollywood's greatest stars that provide an intimate portrait of Hollywood's legendary costume designer. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1; 3-5 p.m. March 2. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Pima Theatre - Mamma Mia! — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A mom, a daughter and three dads create a trip down the aisle. Familiar ABBA songs and explosive dance numbers. Live music by PCC Pit Orchestra. Last chance. 7:30 p.m March 1, Sing Along performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1 and 2; 2-4 p.m. March 2 and 3. $18-$24. 206-6986. pima.edu.
The Hall of Final Ruin by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos — Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. In 1800s Santa Fe, a powerful woman wants to orchestrate a good death for herself. But Death, and the American Army, are coming sooner than she thinks. A witty, suspenseful, magical tale of redemption. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2, 7, 8, 9; 2-4 p.m. March 3 and 10. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 Feb. 28, March 1, 2, 7,8; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
38th Annual High School Shakespeare Competition — Tornabene Theatre on the U of A campus, 1025 N. Olive. Students from 24 southern Arizona high schools will perform monologues as they try to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York for the National Competition. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. Free. 975-2437.
Crimes of the Heart By Beth Henley — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The Magrath sisters, Lenny, Meg, and Babe, are reunited at their family home in Hazlehurst Mississippi after Babe shoots her husband. Each one is facing down her own demons, past and present. Last chance. 7-9:30 p.m. March 2; 2-4:30 p.m. March 2 and 3. $17. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
Chosen Child — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A play about mothers, memories and the ties that may (or may not) bind, this inter-generational family drama plays out over more than six decades. 7:30-9 p.m. March 2; 2-3:30 p.m. March 3. $15. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
Edith Head Style Award Brunch/Fundraiser — The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. The award recipient is renowned model, author, speaker and philanthropist Camerone Parker McCulloch. Seating is limited. Call the Invisible Theatre for information and reservations. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 3. $150. 884-0672. invisibletheatre.com.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 3. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Calendar Girls — St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 4625 E. River Road. After her best friend's husband dies from cancer, spirited housewife Chris hatches a scheme to raise money for a memorial. She convinces her friends and fellow Women's Institute members to create a calendar using the women as nude or nearly nude models. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. Through March 24. $25. 329-2910. artmeetsheart.com. St. Francis Creative Arts.
Late Nite Catechism 3: Til Death Do Us Part — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $37-$57. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.