Patriarch of longtime Tucson Italian restaurant Caruso's dies at 100

Zagona had been a weekly regular at the restaurant for years after he left the operation to his son, Salvatore Zagona Jr.; Motzkin joined years later.

But the older Zagona's presence was never far away. Diners tasted it in the menu that he created dish by dish going back to the 1950s when he took over the restaurant from his father, Caruso's founder Nicasio "Caruso" Zagona. And they experienced it in his dining room and on that patio that he turned into a focal point of North Fourth Avenue years ago.

"Everything he did to develop Caruso’s, not just in terms of the menu but in terms of the place it has in Tucson, the patio, which he did a lot of development of from the smaller patio my grandfather had," said Zagona Jr., the third oldest of six children. "The restaurant is his legacy. That’s the thing that meant the most to him, and raising a family of remarkable people."

Zagona Sr. was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 27, 1920, and served in the Navy during World War II.

After the war, he followed his father to Tucson, where he attended the University of Arizona on the GI Bill and met his wife, Ingeborg Thordis, a UA graduate student at the time who also had served in the Navy during the war. The couple married in 1948.