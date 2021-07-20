Tucson's historic Hotel Congress launches renovation project

committed $600,000.

The renovation work, largely centered on replacing the hotel’s 120-year-old plumbing, has been in the planning stages for three years, prompted by a series of patch-work repairs the hotel has done over the past decade, Haney said.

“When you have a 100-year-old cast iron pipe collapse in your office, you have to dig up your office and essentially replace that,” he said, adding that over the past decade the hotel has had four major repairs to its aging plumbing infrastructure. “We can’t continue to run a business with 102-year-old plumbing infrastructure.”

Last week, as the restaurant remained closed and two guests with their dog strolled the area, electrician Clifton Zenizo was digging the trench to run the electricity for the commercial-grade misting system. The misters will be part of a covered seating/audience area that will include a retractable canopy that can be removed for nighttime concerts.

Slutes said the covered seating and misters will allow Hotel Congress to use the plaza stage more, especially in the hot summer months.

“That’s really the goal, to expand the usage,” said Slutes, who said they will take the canopy down for most nighttime shows. “We still want to have concerts under the stars because that’s the best.”