VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise note.
Openings
Carlos Estévez: Entelechy, Works from 1992 to 2018 — Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main. 25 years of work, with more than 70 paintings, drawings, installations and sculptures by Estévez. Through May 5. $12; free on Feb. 7. 624-2333. tucsonmuseumofart.org.
Receptions
PCC Bernal Gallery: Separados Por Frontera — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Work by Francisco Larios Osuna, Miriam Salado, Carlos Iván Hernández and Nahatan Navarro. Feb. 4-March 8. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Sonoran Sunshine and Beguiling Miniatures — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Le Craven, Tom Kolt, David Thekan, Susan Meyer, Jan Thompson and Dikki Van Helsland. Feb. 5-May 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Et Cetera
10th Annual Tucson Sculpture Festival — Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave. Opening Night: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1. Includes food, drinks and a live performance. Feb. 1-15. 1-360-391-8852. facebook.com.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Using the works of Homer, Monet, Hockney, and others, University of Arizona Museum of Art Docents Fleurette and Marc Wallach will look at the depiction of water in paintings and explore how that depiction can alter how the paintings are viewed. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 1. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
“Desert Blooms” — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. A selection of 1950’s watercolors by Tucson artist Ted DeGrazia. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
Art Trails Open Studio Tour — Cat Mountain Station and others, 2740 S. Kinney Road. Visit the artists of west and northwest Tucson. Map and details at arttrails.org. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3. 1-703-870-8077. arttrails.org.
Painting Pop-Up Shop with Susan Libby and Judith Probst — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Meet the artists and view their latest desert landscapes and animal portraits. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Art Safari — Central Tucson Gallery Association, Downtown galleries. Maps available at Tucson Museum of Art, Visit Tucson, Downtown Tucson Partnership, Tucson International Airport and downtown galleries and museums. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 2. 629-9759. ctgatucson.org.
Special Jewelry and Mosaics Trunk Show — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 180. Alice Bailey, handcrafted designer jewelry and mosaics and Robin Chlad, three dimensional mosaics and vibrant functional pottery. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
New Clay Vessels by Jessie Silverman — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Silverman creates pots whose forms and surfaces appear to have complex, unknown histories. In this show, he explores the technique of inlaying colored slips into wheel thrown and deformed pieces. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 8. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.
The Flame Off — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Over a dozen glass artists competing against the clock to create a molten glass masterpiece. Music, food trucks, Thunder Canyon Brewery beer, wine, raffle prizes, and more. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 8. $20. 884-7814. sonoranglass.org.