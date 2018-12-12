OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 20 and 27. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 and 27. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20-22 and 27-28. 955-5200.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Moderately difficult 5.5 mile hike. Ages 12 and up. Call for reservations. 2-8 p.m. Dec. 20. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Mini-talks about water, geology, and plants along the 3.5 mile hike with 700 feet gain. Ages 10 and up. Reservations required. 3-7 p.m. Dec. 20. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. A quarter of a mile hike which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 21. 733-5158.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservations. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21. 733-5153.
Family Birding — Sam Lena Park/KERP, 3400 S. Country Club Road. Join an all-ages walk for beginning birders to explore the diversity of birds. Identify birds by shape, plumage, and behavior, and learn how to use binoculars and field guides. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 22. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. 377-5060.
History Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82 at the San Pedro River. Lead by docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park West. Learn the health benefits of hiking in a three mile hike. Call to sign up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 22. 733-5158.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about a variety of Cholla cactus and their relationship to the desert. Suitable footwear. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 22. 733-5153.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park: West District. Short talk about the moon and live music. Bring a chair. Dress for the cool desert evenings. 6:15-7 p.m. Dec. 22. 733-5158.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 26. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec 22. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the desert together on a 1.5 mile walk. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Dec. 22. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Walking tour of historic buildings, corrals and special exhibits. All ages. 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 22. 724-5220.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Dec. 23. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 24. 733-5153.
Rattlers — Saguaro National Park West District. Explore the life and lore, myths and misunderstanding concerning one of the desert Southwest's most intriguing icons. 10:15-11 a.m. Dec. 24. 733-5158.
Behind-the-scenes terminal tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes at TUS, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 26. 573-8187.
Birding Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Take a guided walk on flat trails through saguaro-ironwood desert habitat to see a variety of upland birds as well as water birds on the adjacent ponds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 26. $5. 724-5375.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 26. 749-8700.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A talk and walk with the saguaro as the focal point. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 26. 733-5158.
Holiday Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Auto tours every 30 minutes starting at 5-8 p.m. Cookies and cider at the visitors center. Call for reservations. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 27. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the garden to learn how desert plants and animals are able to weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Dec. 27. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 mile hike that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Reservations required. 3-6 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. 1.6 mile hike with one small hill climb. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5153.